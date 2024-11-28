Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Have You Had One Of These 5 Relationship Dreams? Here's What They Mean

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 28, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Adene Sanchez / istock
November 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Every night while we sleep, the dreamworld takes center stage, potentially offering us clues into our subconscious. And some dreams, as it turns out, are pretty universal.

We've all probably had a relationship dream before, for instance, such as dreaming about an ex or even dreaming that you're getting married. But what do these common relationship dreams mean?

1.

Dreams about sex

According to psychic and professional dream interpreter Antonella, sex dreams are the most common relationship dreams, with thousands of people searching for the meaning of this dream every month.

"Sex dreams are rarely about pure physical desire and more about what's happening emotionally in your waking life," Antonella explains, adding, "It could highlight the connections you have with others and yourself, or it could represent a feeling of loneliness, unresolved feelings, or a desire for deeper connection and intimacy."

Here's our full guide to sex dreams for more info.

2.

Dreams about getting married

If you've ever dreamt you were walking down the aisle, you aren't alone. Dreaming about getting married is the second most searched relationship dream, but it might not mean what you think.

As Antonella tells mindbodygreen, "A dream about getting married often symbolizes commitment or a desire for unity within yourself or your relationships." She adds that it may reflect a desire to merge different parts of your life or connect more deeply with someone or something meaningful. It can also symbolize "a growing connection as a duo if you're in a partnership, highlighting your commitment and dedication toward your partner," according to Antonella.

Curious to learn more? We have a full guide to marriage dreams.

3.

Dreams about being pregnant

Pregnancy dreams come in as the third most common relationship dream, with Antonella describing this one as especially meaningful. "The meaning of this dream is quite beautiful—dreaming about being pregnant is related to having new ideas and creations in your life, whether it's a project, a new habit, or a shift in your mindset."

That's right; pregnancy in dreams isn't always about literal birth—in fact, it's usually not. "Your partner's role in the dream," Antonella adds, "is to help build and nurture your new ideas and support growth."

You can check out our full explainer on pregnancy dreams here.

4.

Dreams about an ex

If you're dreaming about your ex, it doesn't always mean you still have feelings for them. According to Antonella, rather, you might still be processing it and moving on. Sometimes, it can even be a reminder of what you don't want to repeat, she notes.

"It might mean you're processing old wounds to make way for new relationships. Alternatively, it could indicate there's a part of yourself you're not really happy with, signaling a need for self-reflection," Antonella tells mindbodygreen.

Be sure to read our guide to ex dreams if you want more info.

5.

Dreams about cheating

Finally, the fifth most searched relationship dream is dreaming about cheating. And according to Antonella, dreaming about cheating is indeed common and often suggests a feeling of insecurity—or being left out—if you feel your partner isn't prioritizing you.

"These dreams often highlight feelings of guilt or neglect," she says, adding, "If you're the one cheating in the dream, it could mean you're feeling unfulfilled or struggling with honesty in some area of your life." If you dream of your partner cheating, on the other hand, she says it might reveal fears of betrayal or a lack of trust, "even if those feelings aren't related to your relationship."

You can read more about cheating dreams in our guide here.

The takeaway

As with anything, it's important to remember that dream interpretations can be subjective, and only you can truly know what a dream means to you. Consider keeping a dream journal to log your dreams for future reference and reflect on how you felt in the dream, which can often reveal more clues.

Once you understand your dreams' meanings, you can use them to help you navigate your waking life.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.