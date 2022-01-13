Dreaming About A Wedding Or Marriage? 6 Surprising Interpretations

While researchers haven't figured out exactly why we dream, one theory is that dreams help us process memories and emotions and rehearse potential scenarios that could happen in the future. How you interpret your own dreams, then, will depend on your own personal associations with the content of your dreams.

According to both professional dream analyst, Lauri Loewenberg, and spiritual guide, psychologist, and author of The Alchemy of Your Dreams, Athena Laz, the emotions a dream brings up for you can often be one of your biggest clues.

"No dream symbol can offer the same meaning to every person because the dream as a whole story (not singular symbols) is what relays the guidance and message to the dreamer," Laz explains to mbg.

With that said, here are some potential interpretations for a handful of common wedding-related dreams, according to Laz and Loewenberg.