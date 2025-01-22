Coconut water could be beneficial against kidney stones, which are small, hard deposits that form in the kidneys, causing symptoms like pain, nausea, and vomiting. One small study found that coconut water could increase the excretion of potassium15 , chloride, and citrate in the urine, which could reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. Coconut water can also help you stay hydrated16 , which has been tied to a reduced risk of kidney stones. However, more high-quality research is still needed.