Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

Ramsey wants us to maximize the nutrient density of our food, so we can truly get the most out of each calorie we eat. A comforting thought, as you might be a bit more conservative with portion size these days. According to Ramsey, you can get the most bang for your buck by eating brain-healthy, vitamin-rich foods.

His list is as follows: “Seafood, greens, nuts, and beans, and a little dark chocolate.”

Sounds simple, yes? These five foods are the basis of an optimal mental health diet, says Ramsey, and contain the gut-healthy, brain-healthy nutrients we need to reduce brain inflammation.

And even though you might not be able to go to the grocery store as often as you’d like, you can still stock up on these brain-healthy goodies: “We have wild shrimp, scallops, flounder, and wild salmon in our freezer,” he says.

As for mindful snacking, Ramsey says sticking to nuts is best. “You get the satiating goodness of a crunchy, satisfying food while avoiding sugar spikes, which sure aren’t helpful during this time,” he tells me. So instead of mindlessly munching on potato chips (while it might feel comforting in the moment), these nutrient-rich foods will be a way better “comfort food” option down the line.