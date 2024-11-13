With cognitive decline, it's important to focus on early intervention and doing what you can to prevent the onset—but that's not to say you can't do anything about it once symptoms arise. Just take it from functional medicine psychiatrist Kat Toups, M.D.: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, she shares how she healed her own serious autoimmune disease and cognitive impairment. "Gradually, there came a day that my brain came back online," she recounts. "It was really exciting when I realized I could hold the seven digits of a phone number in my head and dial the number again."