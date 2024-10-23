As much as we preach the importance of a healthy, balanced sleep schedule, we also totally understand that sometimes life just happens. And in the case of board-certified OB/GYN Jaime Seeman, M.D., author of Hard To Kill, well, life really does happen: "Last week I had a really bad [sleep] week," she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. "I had [to deliver] four babies four nights in a row that were all born between 11 p.m., 1 a.m., and 3 a.m." It's not like Seeman can put it off until the morning—duty calls.