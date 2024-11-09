Integrative Health 35 People On How sleep support+ Helps Them Sleep Better & Wake Up Refreshed* Author: Emma Loewe November 09, 2024 By Emma Loewe mbg Contributor Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.

There's nothing more frustrating than a poor night's sleep. And sleep problems always have a way of compounding (one night you wake up a few times, then suddenly it's been year's since you got an uninterrupted 7-9 hours straight). If this is you, then choosing the right supplement can do wonders in calming your mind, helping you relax before bed, and keeping you fast asleep the entire night.* And that supplement is sleep support+.

There are a few things that set sleep support+ apart from other sleep supplements. Our formula starts with magnesium bisglycinate, a readily absorbed form of magnesium that's combined with the amino acid glycine to promote a steady state of relaxation.*

From there, we consulted with leading doctors and researchers to find premium ingredients that could help support magnesium's ability to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.* We landed on jujube seed extract, a calming fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine, and PharmaGABA®, an amino acid neurotransmitter shown to help enhance natural sleep quality in clinical trials.*

The finished product has been rigorously tested to ensure that it's made from the highest-quality ingredients and nothing else.

As for the results? Well, let's let the reviews take it from here.

1 . "I noticed the difference the very first night."

"I've always considered myself a 'good sleeper' but as a mom thought waking up throughout the night was normal. Fast-forward to now, my children are grown and married, and I'm still waking up throughout the night. sleep support+ provides a full, wonderful night's sleep for me. I noticed the difference the very first night. Thank you for all mindbodygreen does."*

—Suzanne K.

2 . "The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."

"Especially during this pandemic, the sleep support+ supplement helped me so much to wake up more refreshed and relaxed. The nights I do remember to take it, I am sometimes surprised when I crave mellow tea instead of coffee...and I am a very dedicated coffee drinker. The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."*

—Megan S.

3 . "I have tried everything to help with sleep, and sleep support+ does the trick."*

"I have tried everything to help with sleep, and sleep support+ does the trick. It is amazing! I am so grateful that I found this product. I was hoping that it was a high-quality product, and I am so happy that it is!"*

—Kathleen S.

4 . "I feel great in the morning now that I'm getting true rest."

"Take an hour before you want to sleep; you will feel relaxed and be able to sleep peacefully, and fall back asleep easily if you wake up. I feel great in the morning now that I'm getting true rest; I highly recommend this to anyone in need of real solid rest."*

—Tansy W .

5 . "So thankful for it!"

"This vitamin blend actually helps me sleep five to seven hours a night. So thankful for it!"*

—Sara B.

6 . "This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used."

"I have had occasional trouble sleeping through the night ever since I had my third child. It's frustrating, especially when you have to care for three children the next day after not getting much sleep. This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used. sleep support+ not only puts me right to sleep, but I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed. I highly recommend trying it."*

—Katie L.

7 . "It really works."

"It really works. I'm always skeptical at first, but it has consistently helped me fall asleep faster and stay asleep on all but three nights out of 30. But even on those three, I was able to fall back asleep quickly."*

—James B.

8 . "Definitely feel relaxed during the day, not tired."

"I am glad that I came across this product. I am sleeping more soundly, not waking during the night, and sleeping longer. When I do wake up, I feel well-rested and ready to start my day without being tired and groggy. Definitely feel relaxed during the day, not tired."*

—Tamara G.

9 . "I fall asleep quickly, don't wake up multiple times throughout the night, and wake up feeling refreshed."

"After doing some independent research on magnesium and the other ingredients in this formula, I felt confident to try it. I've used it for the past three nights, and let me tell you, I have had the best, most restorative sleep I can remember. I fall asleep quickly, don't wake up multiple times throughout the night, and wake up feeling refreshed."*

—DZ

10 . "I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."

"Parenting, life, general anxiousness, and being 35 all seem to get in the way of me sleeping as well as I once did. I've tried *all* sorts of things, and they either don't work or do and then wear off and stop being effective shortly after. Or, they make me feel terrible and groggy when I wake up. But thanks to mbg's sleep support+, I am back to sleeping soundly. And the best part is that it even helps me go back to sleep quickly when my kids inevitably wake me up. I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."*

—Cameron M.

11 . "Each month I look forward to my shipment."

"I have definitely found a product that helps me to relax and drift off to sleep. I’ve purchased many natural supplements and this by far is the best. Each month I look forward to my shipment!"*

—Casey E.

12 . "Sleeping like a baby."

"I love this sleep aid! I don’t typically struggle with going to sleep but I do tend to wake [up]. It keeps me asleep and doesn’t make it hard to get up when I need to."*

—Kelly N.

13 . "I never write reviews but I have to say this has helped my sleep so much."*

"I never write reviews but I have to say this has helped my sleep so much. I only take one capsule at night which seems to be enough for me. I’ll still wake up sometimes during the night but I fall back to sleep which is a game-changer! Thanks!"*

—Laurin S.

14 . "More dreams than ever."

"I have been using the sleep support+ capsules for two weeks and have been getting good sleep with more dreams than ever."*

—Julie S.

15 . "It is pretty amazing how good you can feel when you actually get a good night's sleep."

"It worked so well for me that now my husband is also taking it. It is pretty amazing how good you can feel when you actually get a good night's sleep—deep, restful sleep. Awesome!"*

—Connie H.

16 . "Good sleep makes for a better day."

"It's like [sleep support+] makes me sleep harder, longer. I am in love with this product and give it my highest recommendation. Not only do I sleep much better, but my good sleep makes for a better day."*

—Mallory O.

17 . "It's a bit more costly than some of the other natural products I've tried but worth it because it works!"

"Been having occasional difficulty falling and staying asleep and I must say, this product was the answer. It's a bit more costly than some of the other natural products I've tried but worth it because it works!"*

—Martha

18 . "Sleep is so foundational; this supplement has changed my life."

"With this sleep supplement I am actually waking up at a decent hour and I feel so much better. Sleep is so foundational; this supplement has changed my life."*

—Chelsea D.

19 . "My Oura ring shows that I consistently get 3-4 hours of deep sleep when I take this supplement."

"This is the best magnesium supplement that I’ve taken for sleep. My Oura ring shows that I consistently get 3-4 hours of deep sleep when I take this supplement."*

—Carolyn A.

20 . "I feel like I haven’t slept this well in years."

"I feel like I haven’t slept this well in years. Sleep support+ has made a huge difference."*

—Jen K.

21 . "Do I recommend this product? Yes, absolutely!"

"This is the best product I have used to help me get to sleep and night and stay asleep the entire night. I now get a good eight hours of sleep every night and have not had to use any melatonin or anything else. With this product, I fall asleep within 10-30 minutes almost every night. I may get up once in the night, but then fall back asleep almost immediately. Do I recommend this product? Yes, absolutely!"*

—Jean G

22 . "This really is that good. It's a sleep game-changer."

"You know the way kids sleep? That deep, all-out, uninterrupted kind of sleep? This has given that back to me. Honestly, I never thought I would have that quality of sleep again. I was skeptical at first because it's pricey. And also because I'm wary of 'miracle' products that seem too good to be true. But this really is that good. It's a sleep game-changer."*

—Shannon

23 . "I have been sleeping great with no issues! Like I did when I was younger."

"It is a great product and I have been sleeping great with no issues! Like I did when I was younger."*

—Kim T.

24 . "Deep, restorative, sleep…no grogginess."

"I have been taking this supplement for two months and my ability to stay asleep has dramatically improved. I take two capsules every night as I get into bed and have had increasingly more nights where I sleep all of the way to morning. When I do occasionally still wake up in the middle of the night I am much quicker to fall back asleep. If I have a really rough night sleeping, I don’t wake up groggy from the supplement."*

—Jenna B.

25 . "Finally sleeping through the night!"

"This product really works! I’ve tried several generic magnesium supplements to help me sleep, but nothing ever woked. In the last month , after using sleep support, I’ve slept until my morning alarm went off and felt so much more rested!"*

—Kirsten W.

26 . "Wow I finally feel rested."

"This product has been amazing. I have always been a light sleeper with my brain waking me up especially during stressful times and now with this product even if I do wake up I can get back to sleep easily. I feel much more rested like I am getting a deeper sleep. I highly recommend!"*

—Katie M.

27 . "I loved the combination of ingredients in this supplement the second I saw the bottle."

"I loved the combination of ingredients in this supplement the second I saw the bottle. So much goodness in one pill. I noticed a great improvement in the quality of my sleep. It definitely helps me with deeper more consistent sleep and brings that calming needed after a busy day."*

–Jessica H.

28 . "Quality sleep."

"This product is giving me much-needed sleep quality after just giving birth a few months ago. I am waking up refreshed and it has been helping me manage stress and mood! I may need order more frequently... my husband has been taking them daily as well!"*

—Tash Y.

29 . "Deep and REM are off the charts."

"I’ve been working on improving the quality of my sleep for years. I decided to take sleep support because of my strong loyalty to MBG. Surprisingly, my overall sleep scores were good but better yet, my deep and REM charts surpassed ALL of my previous scores. Besides the numbers, I do feel restored with no side effects of waking up groggy. "*

—Debra D.

30 . "It's amazing!"

"I had been using a magnesium supplement, but this was a game-changer. It totally changed the way I sleep and how I feel in the morning. I no longer wake up in the night and I feel more refreshed in the morning. Really love the product! I got my husband on board after a month and he feels the same way about it. Now, we're telling all our friends about it!"*

—Jessica H.

31 . "If you want a product that works without melatonin, try sleep support+."

"The best part of sleep support+ for me is that since it contains no melatonin, I don't wake up groggy... If you want a product that works without melatonin, try sleep support+."*

—Rochelle K.

32 . "I simply love this stuff!"

"I'm on my third bottle, and will continue to utilize this each and every night. I run a fairly stressful real estate investment company, and sleep is my most valuable tool to help me re-energize. When I wake up at 3am, it causes such a huge cascade of delays... plus the impact it has on my immune system and overall health. This somehow helps me stay asleep even with all the stress... I simply love this stuff!"*

—Roger K.

33 . "Great."

"This is the best sleep aid that I have ever tried, and I have tried a lot."*

—Carolyn C.

34 . "I’m falling asleep like I used to when I was a child."

"I’m falling asleep like I used to when I was a child. No noticeable before or after-effects. No grogginess upon waking. I fall right back to sleep when I wake up in the middle of the night."*

—Michele K.

35 . "Sleep is deeper and easier to come by."

"I was a little skeptical reading other reviews but have been pleasantly surprised by the effectiveness. Sleep is deeper and easier to come by. I did find that I am a little more sensitive (as I am to many things) and I have to be careful not to take it too soon. 30 minutes to an hour max before I’m ready to get in bed works for me. And often I take just 1 instead of 2 if I’m already feeling relaxed and sleepy. Overall very happy to have this product in my healthy repertoire."*

—Kit M.