These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Oldest Souls Of The Zodiac
All 12 signs of the zodiac are unique in their own ways. Some signs are more free-spirited and young-at-heart, for instance, while others tend to be old souls.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll act a certain way, but if you're curious which signs are most likely to be old souls, it's these three.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Pisces
The zodiac sign most likely to be an old soul is none other than...drumroll, please...Pisces. These sensitive and intuitive folks are ethereal and deeply connected to the spiritual realm, and as a water sign, they're empathetic and in tune with emotions.
The ocean itself is also where life began, after all, so another way to think about Pisces is in terms of primordial creative energy. They pull from a deep well of inner wisdom and connection—not to mention they're ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and the subconscious.
Simply put, Pisces has a built-in line to the universe, whereas other signs have to work harder for that connection. It's like their soul has been around for millennia.
Capricorn
The second most likely sign to be an old soul is serious and structured Capricorn. While these folks have a reputation for being all-work-and-no-play, one thing people often forget about Cap is that it's associated with the wisdom of old age, as well as authenticity and honesty.
And when we look to Capricorn's symbol, the sea goat, it's clear that Capricorn is operating in almost two different realms; Goats are scrappy, and some of them are capable of climbing to great heights. The fishtail portion of the sea goat, meanwhile, holds the ocean and the vast, spiritual world that lies beneath it.
Capricorn is the bridge between these realms, giving them an old-soul quality that understands the value of discipline paired with wisdom.
Aquarius
And finally, the third most likely zodiac sign to be an old soul is Aquarius. While you might think their progressive and future-oriented attitude doesn't align with being an old soul, it's Aquarius' innate wisdom that makes them so progressive.
Since they're an air sign, it's like they have a bird's-eye-view of the big picture. They're ahead of their time because they're old souls, with a keen understanding of what society needs to move forward.
And of course, the typical Aquarian isn't trying to make the world better just for their own sake—they're always pondering what's best for humanity and the collective, and we think that makes them old souls, indeed.
The takeaway
Every zodiac sign has the capacity to be an old soul depending on their full birth chart—and it's also never a guarantee that the aforementioned three signs will be the deepest people you've ever met. Nevertheless, in terms of the archetypal qualities of the signs, Pisces, Cap, and Aquarius tend to be the oldest souls of the bunch.