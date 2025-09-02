Most active women will want to consume 0.7-1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. While it depends on body weight and activity level, most women will want to aim to eat at least 100 grams of protein a day—split across at least three meals (with 25 to 30 grams of protein per meal). There's also compelling research to show that consuming sufficient protein can help women gain strength, combat inflammation, and avoid insulin resistance—things commonly affected during midlife.