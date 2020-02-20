There’s a lot of conflicting views when it comes to nutrition: Are eggs good or bad for us? Is low-carb the way to go? How often should we eat animal-based products?

The reality is, there’s always going to be research study after research study to debunk just about any finding when it comes to nutrition—just ask epidemiologist Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., MHS, CPH, who is excited about an integrative approach to medicine but realizes we have a long way to go before anything is considered a best practice.

“There's just so many factors that effectively mean we can't take any one study and just apply it into our lives,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

In other words, nutrition science is such a robust field that we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of in terms of how it can affect our health, making it that much more difficult to navigate.

So how should we make sense of all the information that’s out there? Here are three tips to navigate the wide world of nutrition.