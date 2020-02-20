mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Make Sense Of Conflicting Information When It Comes To Nutrition

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
mindbodygreen Podcast Guest Amitha Kalaichandran

Image by mbg Creative

February 20, 2020 — 10:06 AM

There’s a lot of conflicting views when it comes to nutrition: Are eggs good or bad for us? Is low-carb the way to go? How often should we eat animal-based products?

The reality is, there’s always going to be research study after research study to debunk just about any finding when it comes to nutrition—just ask epidemiologist Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., MHS, CPH, who is excited about an integrative approach to medicine but realizes we have a long way to go before anything is considered a best practice. 

“There's just so many factors that effectively mean we can't take any one study and just apply it into our lives,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. 

In other words, nutrition science is such a robust field that we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of in terms of how it can affect our health, making it that much more difficult to navigate. 

So how should we make sense of all the information that’s out there? Here are three tips to navigate the wide world of nutrition. 

1. Learn how to read (and understand) a research study.

The first step to tackling the information is to read and understand it the correct way. Too often people will skim over journals (or worse, just read clicky headlines) and change their routines without taking a deeper look. According to Kalaichandran, it’s imperative to make sure you understand the research you’re reading, especially the little nuances that tend to happen. 

She explains her full curated list of nine factors to watch out for in a New York Times article, but she and I chat about a couple key nuances:

“A lot of the issues that come out in terms of headlines, is often a study will be done in rats or something,” Kalaichandran explains. So first, ask yourself: Was the study done in animals or humans? While experiments on mice can be the first step towards correlation in humans, it by no means is a tell-all—much more research is necessary before you can apply the findings to your own life. 

Another nuance she mentions is generalizability. It’s crucial to look at the sample size of a research study: Was it done on men or women? How old were they? A study might not have the same results, even if the experiment was replicated identically, in a different sample of participants. 

Kalaichandran explains further: “If a study is done in college-educated men between the ages of 45 and 60 or something, it may not apply to your wife. Or a research study may be done in men or in college students may not apply to your grandmother.”

That said, even if you notice that a study was, in fact, done in humans, there are more factors you should look out for before you blindly apply it to your own life. 

Article continues below

2. Have civil discourse with conflicting ideas. 

Kalaichandran mentions that one of the worst things we can do in terms of nutrition is to confirm our ideas with people who share our same ideals—it’s much better, she says, to have open discussions with people who disagree with you in order to reach a balanced, productive conclusion. 

“You may not change the person's mind, but the goal is to have civil discourse and to open up your own mind a little bit, as opposed to ganging up on a person because they're spreading pseudoscience,” Kalaichandran explains. 

That said, you might want to have open discussions to really get to the bottom of nutrition science. Are you a die-hard keto fan? Chat with someone who believes whole carbs have a place on your plate. Passionate about the health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle? Grab a friend who loves meat and dig into the science. The goal here is to be curious and open, rather than figuring out who’s right or wrong, says Kalaichandran. 

“The goal is to have civil discourse and to get to a closer version of truth,” she adds. 

3. Remember there will be gray areas—and that’s okay!

Even if you’ve studied the research extensively and had civil discussions with opposing individuals, you still might be a little confused. And that’s totally fine! Kalaichandran says we need to accept the fact that there are gray areas, especially when it comes to nutrition science. 

“We need to recognize that nothing is really black and white. Something that might work for one person may not work for another person,” she says. While news headlines might assert one specific answer, we should keep in mind that it oftentimes is much more complicated than some outlets let on. 

If we accept the unknown, we’ll not only be more understanding of conflicting information, but we’ll also be a lot less stressed as a whole. If you’ve ever felt a wave of anxiety from an overwhelming headline—you’re not alone. Kalaichandran recognizes the importance of accepting gray areas for our mental health as well: “We tend, as a society, to want certainty and answers. But I think the more comfortable we become with these gray areas, the less anxious we'll be.” 

In other words, we should probably stop freaking out over scary headlines and start having civil, open discussions about the science at hand. Maybe then we’ll finally get to the bottom of the “are eggs good or bad” debate. 

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify and sign up for our podcast newsletter!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Eliminated My Bloating*

Kendall King
Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Eliminated My Bloating*
Healthy Weight

How Demi Lovato's Eating Disorder Became An Exercise Addiction

Abby Moore
How Demi Lovato's Eating Disorder Became An Exercise Addiction
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women

Christina Coughlin
This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Reason You Should Be More Spontaneous

Abby Moore
The Science-Backed Reason You Should Be More Spontaneous
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible
Functional Food

Brussels Got You Bloated? An N.D. Explains Why & How To Avoid It

Abby Moore
Brussels Got You Bloated? An N.D. Explains Why & How To Avoid It
Change-Makers

This Is Why Harrison Ford Isn't Eating Meat (Or Dairy) Anymore

Eliza Sullivan
This Is Why Harrison Ford Isn't Eating Meat (Or Dairy) Anymore
Climate Change

The Mediterranean Diet Isn't Just Healthy — It's Sustainable, Too

Sarah Regan
The Mediterranean Diet Isn't Just Healthy — It's Sustainable, Too
Change-Makers

The Balanced Black Girl On Amplifying Diversity & Michelle Obama’s Advice

Adaeze Elechi
The Balanced Black Girl On Amplifying Diversity & Michelle Obama’s Advice
Healthy Weight

Will A Big Breakfast Boost Your Metabolism? Scientists Dig In (Again)

Eliza Sullivan
Will A Big Breakfast Boost Your Metabolism? Scientists Dig In (Again)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-ways-to-make-sense-of-conflicting-nutrition-information

Your article and new folder have been saved!