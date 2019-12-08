What (We Hope) Science-Backed Nutrition Advice Will Look Like In 2020

People are often quick to blame the media for the ever-conflicting slew of dietary advice, and it's true that, on the whole, the media doesn't always provide enough context as to how data from a new study stacks up to the overall body of research on a given food, diet, or nutrient. But the bigger problem, it turns out, is the data itself and how it's being collected and interpreted.

Despite the ire that the recent controversial red meat study drew from some in the nutritional community, it brought up some valid points about the prevalence and risk of low-quality studies. Most current dietary recommendations, the study authors wrote, are "primarily based on observational studies that are at high risk for confounding," meaning they're at high risk for resulting in inaccurate associations between a given food and a particular outcome.

In fact, there is no shortage of doctors and dietitians willing to share their distaste and distrust for observational studies (aka nutritional epidemiology), in which people report what they eat over a period of time and researchers compare their health outcomes. For the most part, experts agree that while these studies can point us in the direction of a possible connection between two variables, they shouldn't be used to make black-and-white recommendations.

"Plenty of people have written eloquently about the idea that nutritional epidemiology is just kind of garbage," Ethan Weiss, M.D., cardiologist and associate professor at U.C.–San Francisco's Cardiovascular Research Institute, told mbg in a conversation about the JAMA egg study. "It's basically a tarot card reading; you can see whatever you want in these results. But it gets a lot of attention, and as long as people keep reacting to it the way they have been, we're going to keep seeing it."

The core problem with nutritional epidemiology, Weiss says, is that we are very bad at measuring what people are actually eating. In fact, people tend to only accurately recall about 50% of what they eat. The other problem: Even if the data compiled is good (which it may not be), there are so many confounding factors that it's difficult to identify how one component of a person's diet is truly affecting their health. Someone who eats eggs, for example, may also eat more bread, potatoes, or bacon, and maybe that has something to do with their increased risk of heart disease. "It's really hard to untangle what the actual problem is," he says.

One of the loudest voices against nutritional epidemiology has been John Ioannidis, M.D., DSc, professor of medicine and health research and policy at Stanford University School of Medicine. He has spoken and written extensively on the flaws of observational nutrition studies, suggesting that funds be redirected to fewer better-designed, randomized clinical trials (RCTs). "These studies need to be largely abandoned," he said in a recent Stanford Medicine interview. "Recall biases, in which study participants remember something incorrectly, can be severe...in addition, dietary intake of a single nutrient probably has small or even tiny effects on major health outcomes."

But even while RCTs are the gold standard of medical research, and preferable to observational studies, they're still not ideal when it comes to studying diets. (During RCTs, one group of participants is assigned one drug or diet, and another is assigned a different one or a placebo.) "Nutrition science is still a fairly young science, and it seems that no matter how you conduct a study, there will be room for error," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color.

The problem with RCTs is that we cannot study food and diet the same way we study drugs, which was one of the issues with the controversial red meat study. "If you look at how they conducted their study, it was more like a drug trial, and we know that the effects of food are very different from the effects of drugs," she says. For example, "foods interact with other foods, and it may take decades to see the impact of certain dietary habits."

Another issue with RCTs is that it's hard to conduct a "blinded" study—participants can tell what they are eating. And when it comes to long-term studies and controlling for confounding factors, forget it. You would have to lock up a study group for years and force-feed them the studied diet. As Largeman-Roth explains, "The best nutrition studies are the ones that measure out food for people and have them come to the study location to eat. At least you know exactly what they've eaten. But these types of well-controlled studies are expensive and labor-intensive."

Not to mention, nutrition research is not well funded by the government, so conflicts of interest and industry funding has become a huge problem, as renowned nutrition expert Marion Nestle, MPH, Ph.D., author of Unsavory Truth: How Food Companies Skew the Science of What We Eat, frequently points out. For example, a soda company funding research that promotes physical activity as a more effective way to prevent obesity than avoiding added sugars. This, of course, only muddies the waters further.