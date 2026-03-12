The health of the gut microbiome is so important to every aspect of our bodies. The microbiome is filled with trillions of microbial cells, most of which are a mix of good and potentially harmful bacteria. When our guts are overfilled with "bad bacteria," we start to feel tired, sluggish, and bloated. During every time in your life—but especially as you get older—it's important to keep the gut cleansed, not clogged.