When selecting your shampoo, go with a sulfate-free formula. “This will help extend the life of your wash day. A sulfate-free shampoo will be less drying and will gently clean the hair without stripping it,” certified trichologist and founder of Colour Collective Kerry Yates tells mindbodygreen.

Sulfates are such potent surfactants that they can actually throw off your scalp’s microbiome, triggering an imbalance of oil production.

Apart from the sulfate-free ingredient list, look for a product that fits your hair goals. If your strands always feel dry, reach for something nourishing, like the Snowfox Hydrating Hair, Face & Body Bar—one of Yates’ favorites.

For those who tend to have flat roots, opt for a product, like Necessaire's The Shampoo, for a volume boost.

