3 Tips To Extend Your Hair Wash Day & Delay Greasy Roots
There’s a fine balance between over-washing and under-washing your hair. On one end, you don’t want to pass too much time, given that your scalp is skin and craves a good cleanse. On the other, dry strands will suffer from too much wash and wear.
So you’ll have to experiment to find your perfect medium. If you’re in the process of doing that but have trouble extending your wash days due to oily roots, take these expert tips with you.
Opt for sulfate-free shampoo
When selecting your shampoo, go with a sulfate-free formula. “This will help extend the life of your wash day. A sulfate-free shampoo will be less drying and will gently clean the hair without stripping it,” certified trichologist and founder of Colour Collective Kerry Yates tells mindbodygreen.
Sulfates are such potent surfactants that they can actually throw off your scalp’s microbiome, triggering an imbalance of oil production.
Apart from the sulfate-free ingredient list, look for a product that fits your hair goals. If your strands always feel dry, reach for something nourishing, like the Snowfox Hydrating Hair, Face & Body Bar—one of Yates’ favorites.
For those who tend to have flat roots, opt for a product, like Necessaire's The Shampoo, for a volume boost.
Use a lightweight conditioner
As for conditioner, try to keep it on the lighter side as you extend your wash days. Or if your hair is on the dry side, make sure you apply heavier conditioner to the ends and keep the product on your mid-shafts light.
“Use a conditioner that is not only clean but also is hydrating to the hair with natural ingredients to prevent the scalp from drying out,” Yates says.
You can always use a hair mask if your strands are begging for moisture, but a lightweight conditioner will do the trick as you adapt to a new wash schedule.
Try a soft bristle brush
If you brush your hair dry, try to use a soft bristle brush if you notice the oils building up.
“This will distribute the natural oils in your hair more evenly,” Yates says, which is super helpful when it comes to preventing the unpleasant duo of greasy roots and dry ends (which can sometimes happen while extending your wash days).
And remember: You don’t want to extend your wash day for too long, so keep an eye on your scalp and make sure the skin up top appears healthy and free from buildup and flakes.
The takeaway
If you’re trying to postpone your wash day, opt for sulfate-free shampoos, lightweight conditioners, and use a bristle brush to distribute your natural oils throughout your strands. Here, more tips on customizing your shampoo schedule to fit your unique hair and scalp needs.
