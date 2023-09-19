Defensiveness stems from hearing a comment from another person and interpreting it as an attack (regardless of whether it actually is). Whenever you feel under attack, your body floods with warning chemicals that set off your fight-or-flight response. Once these chemicals are present, you can only comprehend a tiny fraction of what’s going on, your ability to see the whole picture shrinks, and the certainty that you’re in the right expands.

Let’s say you encounter a tiger out in the wilderness. You certainly aren’t going to be stopping to smell the grass or wondering what direction the tiger came from. Your entire system focuses on how to escape or how to kill the tiger before it kills you—there’s no room in the situation for anything other than certainty and action.

Nowadays, most of us aren't fending off tigers in our day-to-day lives, but our brains still register possible threats in much the same way. If you come home from a hard day at work feeling tired and stressed, and your partner is annoyed because you forgot to pick up the groceries, for instance, that complaint may feel almost as threatening as the sight of the tiger, so you might react as if you were fighting for your life.