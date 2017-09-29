The Psychological Reason You Get Defensive (Hint: It's Not A Character Flaw)

The good news is, defensiveness can be managed. If you are a person who has been called "highly defensive," then consider whether there might be a grain of truth to it. Remember that this is not a character flaw; it may well be something that was once a protection for you but is no longer. Remember that we all suffer from the same human condition of imperfection, and we can change outdated behavior with intention, willingness, and skill. The following tips will actually help to heal the most sensitive people, because hearing someone else’s complaint gently means learning to manage one’s own inner critic.