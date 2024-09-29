There's nothing uncommon about having textured skin anywhere on the body. I've had cellulite that runs up the back of my thighs since the second I hit puberty—and let me tell you, it is an ongoing journey to come to accept that it's not going anywhere. (Sure, I can do things to temporarily reduce its appearance, which, if I'm being honest, I do, but it is simply the structure of my skin. So, at some point, I just need to accept it.)