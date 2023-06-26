There’s nothing uncommon about having textured skin anywhere on the body. I’ve had cellulite that runs up the back of my thighs since the second I hit puberty—and let me tell you it is an ongoing journey to come to accept that it’s not going anywhere. (Sure, I can do things to temporarily reduce its appearance, which if I’m being honest I do, but it is simply the structure of my skin. So at some point I just need to accept it.) Knees may seem like a strange place to have aesthetic concerns, but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard the phrase: Do my knees look old?

So if you’ve found yourself reading this article because you too have felt self-conscious about the appearance of your knees, trust me: you are not alone, my friends. The most common issue folks experience in the area are crepey texture and sagging.