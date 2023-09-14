“Whether your goal is tension relief, hair growth, or both—releasing tension in the neck and shoulders will benefit your goal,” McCrae says. Other than triggering the actual muscle release, this will eliminate any circulation restrictions, which is essential for optimizing the scalp massage.

McCrae uses the Wildling Empress Gua Sha Stimulating Scalp Comb, which has multiple sides serving different functions—a U-shaped edge to glide up the spine, a flat edge to release tension at the base of the skull, and a pronged stone comb for the hairline.

If your scalp is on the drier side, apply some light oil before massaging. Opt for something that’s nourishing but not too clumpy. Stellar options include jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil, etc.