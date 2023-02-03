When it comes to securing firm, youthful skin, prevention is key. It’s much easier to delay fine lines and wrinkles than it is to address them once they’ve settled deep into your skin, is it not? That said, the earlier you can start a consistent regimen, the better.

Just take it from Kristin Leite: On TikTok, the 35-year-old master esthetician covers every skin care tip she wishes she knew in her 20s, and we grabbed a few of the highlights below. You’ll want to add these tips to your line-up ASAP, even if you’re well past your 20s—while early intervention is best, it’s never too late to kickstart healthy skin habits.