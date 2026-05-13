You'll Want To Make The Most Of This Weekend's New Moon—Here's How
New moons are a time for setting intentions, starting fresh, and planting seeds for what you'd like to grow in your life—and this time around, we have a stable and steady new moon in Taurus headed our way.
It's the perfect opportunity to make moves on your manifestations, realign with your values, and even lean into sensuality. Curious to learn more? Here, we're diving into the astrology behind this new moon, plus how to work with it. Here's what to know.
The astrology behind May's new moon
The new moon will be exact on Saturday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m. EDT, and in grounded and luxury-loving Taurus, we're all being asked to slow down, tend to practical matters, and maybe, indulge a little bit.
After all, Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure. If there's anything this sign appreciates, it's a cozy home, a delicious comfort meal, and the familiarity of routine. With the new moon here, we can all take these matters to heart, aligning our everyday routines with our deeper values and goals, while still enjoying ourselves.
Think sensible decisions and leaning into sensuality; Enjoying your favorite movie after you've balanced your checkbook, for instance, or making a vision board and then rewarding yourself with a little treat.
The big themes of this moon are practicality, values, and self-worth. And considering Mercury is also linking up with the sun and moon in Taurus during this new moon, grounded communication may also be an important factor for making real strides.
In any case, use the energy of this moon to bring you back to solid ground, especially if Aries season left you feeling a bit frazzled. Simplify your plans, take tangible steps in the right direction, and remember the Taurus motto: "Slow and steady wins the race."
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Taurus
Do some grounding
This new moon is an excellent opportunity to seek some grounding in your life, however that looks for you. Of course, with Taurus being an earth sign, nothing is quite so grounding as actually getting outside and, well, touching the ground.
You could take a nice long walk, meditate under a tree, or even spend a night tent camping if that's your speed. Use the time communing with nature to bring yourself back to a grounded baseline that feels steady, solid, and self-assured.
Make a vision board
Being a fixed-earth sign, Taurus knows a thing or two about manifesting. Not only is it a sign of abundance, but Taurus also understands that nothing good comes from sitting around and thinking about it—you have to take real steps.
As such, consider making a vision board under this new moon. The creation of your board is a ritual in and of itself, allowing you to get clear on what it is you're calling in. The board also acts as a physical representation of your goals, bringing your ideas into the physical plane.
From there, put your vision board somewhere you'll see it every day, where it can inspire you to take aligned action.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, pulling a tarot spread is a great way to connect with your intuition and get more clarity around how to best move forward. Give this simple four-card spread a try:
- What have I let go of since the full moon two weeks ago?
- Where could I use more of Taurus' grounded energy in my life?
- How can I best manifest more abundance in my life?
- Where do I need to take action aligned with my goals?
The takeaway
After an Aries season loaded with multiple planets in the Ram's realm, this Taurus new moon is the grounding and stabilizing energy we likely all need. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign, and however you spend it, remember to stay true to yourself, your values, and your goals.