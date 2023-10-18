All dry skin boils down to a compromised skin barrier. This is true of chronically dehydrated skin, dryness from seasonal changes, or parched patches from changes to your skin care routine (ahem, using a harsh exfoliant). When the skin barrier function is weakened, the skin isn’t as able to trap and hold water. This results in a phenomenon called transepidermal water loss, where water from the dermis evaporates into the air around you.

To heal dry skin you must first strengthen the skin barrier. How, you might ask? Well, look for ingredients that exist in the moisture barrier to begin with, such as the below.