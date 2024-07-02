Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

3 Refreshing Drinks (That Make Your Skin Glow Too!) For The Holiday

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
July 02, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
July 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

With the holiday this week (and maybe even a long weekend off work for some), there will be ample opportunity to enjoy the sunny weather, relax with friends, eat well, and perhaps even enjoy some drinks!

On the subject of the latter: For those planning holiday hangs with friends or family, here are some easy cocktail or mocktail recipes to enjoy in the summer heat. They're refreshing, light, and total crowd-pleasers. And thanks to the fresh fruit ingredients and nutrient-dense additions, they have a few extra benefits as well—including giving your skin a little boost. 

mbg tip:

We believe that alcohol can be part of a healthy, social lifestyle when drunk responsibly! (But also, if you choose not to drink for whatever reason, that can also be part of a healthy, social lifestyle.) One thing that research teaches us is that alcohol disrupts sleep quality. So for your holiday hangouts, maybe try sticking to one or two beverages in the afternoon—then stopping a few hours before bedtime so the alcohol is less likely to disrupt your much-needed rest. 

 A frozen Aperol spritz for glowing skin

The beloved Aperol spritz—a classic summer staple practically made for sipping outdoors, under the shade of an umbrella. Registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins, once offered us a healthier twist on the classic cocktail, and we wanted to share it again—for your drinking pleasure. 

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. Aperol
  • 1 can lemon-flavored seltzer (or regular seltzer if that's all you can find)
  • 12 oz. dry prosecco 
  • 1 scoops mbg's beauty & gut collagen+
  • Sliced lemon for garnish
  • Ice cubes

Method:

  1. Place the Aperol, collagen, and ice in a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Add the prosecco and seltzer and stir. Garnish with lemon.
  3. Pour into glasses and enjoy!

A healthy skin addition: This version features collagen, which throws some beauty benefits to the mix: "Collagen powder might be beneficial for skin, hair, and nail health, and it might help support muscle mass1 as well as improve joint2 comfort," Davis explains.* In fact, clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production3, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smooth fine lines4.* Quite the upgrade to your summer sip.

All the details: Get the full recipe & breakdown here.

A ginger & mint mocktail to balance blood sugar

This alcohol-free refreshment from Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN, helps balance blood sugar, aid digestion, and keep you hydrated. 

From D'Elia: "[This] is packed with herbs like mint and ginger that not only taste delicious but also have soothing benefits for both your brain and gut. Ginger is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

Plus, it helps support healthy digestion and regularity. An added bonus? If you have an upset stomach, ginger can actually provide some relief.” 

Ingredients:

  • Handful of mint leaves
  • 3 slices of ginger
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon natural sweetener (like monk fruit, which is used in this recipe) 
  • ½ cup water
  • Ice
  • ½ cup unflavored seltzer water

Method:

  1. Add mint and ginger to your glass with measurements to your personal preference.
  2. Gently muddle your herbs to release the natural juices.
  3. Add your lemon juice and a teaspoon of monk fruit to sweeten.
  4. Pour about half a cup of water into your mixture and a handful of ice cubes.
  5. Put the lid on your Mason jar, and shake to combine the flavors.
  6. Drop in a few more ice cubes, and top the rest of your glass with seltzer water of your choice.

All the details: Get the full recipe & breakdown here.

Watermelon berry margarita for an antioxidant boost 

This fruit-forward margarita will be a delight to whip up for a batch frozen cocktail. 

From creator Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC: "Watermelon is such a refreshing treat, and the frozen berries add a nice flavor, texture, and gorgeous color (plus more antioxidants and fiber—who doesn't want that?). But what really makes this summer marg sing is mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+. The skin-supporting supplement can enhance your long-weekend glow.*"

Makes 4 servings 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup tequila
  • ¼ cup triple sec or Cointreau
  • 4 cups watermelon cubes
  • 1 cup frozen mixed berries 
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons lime juice
  • 4 scoops mbg's beauty & gut collagen+
  • 2 cups ice
  • 4 slices lime wedges, for garnish

Method

  1. Layer ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. 
  2. Divide among 4 glasses, and garnish each with a lime wedge. Serve immediately. 

All the details: Get the full recipe & breakdown here.

The takeaway

As you're getting ready to enjoy the holiday, reach for one of these refreshing drink recipes. Not only are they delicious crowd-pleasers, but they're packed with extra benefits for your skin, gut, and more.*

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.