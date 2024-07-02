Advertisement
3 Refreshing Drinks (That Make Your Skin Glow Too!) For The Holiday
With the holiday this week (and maybe even a long weekend off work for some), there will be ample opportunity to enjoy the sunny weather, relax with friends, eat well, and perhaps even enjoy some drinks!
On the subject of the latter: For those planning holiday hangs with friends or family, here are some easy cocktail or mocktail recipes to enjoy in the summer heat. They're refreshing, light, and total crowd-pleasers. And thanks to the fresh fruit ingredients and nutrient-dense additions, they have a few extra benefits as well—including giving your skin a little boost.
mbg tip:
A frozen Aperol spritz for glowing skin
The beloved Aperol spritz—a classic summer staple practically made for sipping outdoors, under the shade of an umbrella. Registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins, once offered us a healthier twist on the classic cocktail, and we wanted to share it again—for your drinking pleasure.
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. Aperol
- 1 can lemon-flavored seltzer (or regular seltzer if that's all you can find)
- 12 oz. dry prosecco
- 1 scoops mbg's beauty & gut collagen+
- Sliced lemon for garnish
- Ice cubes
Method:
- Place the Aperol, collagen, and ice in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Add the prosecco and seltzer and stir. Garnish with lemon.
- Pour into glasses and enjoy!
A healthy skin addition: This version features collagen, which throws some beauty benefits to the mix: "Collagen powder might be beneficial for skin, hair, and nail health, and it might help support muscle mass1 as well as improve joint2 comfort," Davis explains.* In fact, clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production3, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smooth fine lines4.* Quite the upgrade to your summer sip.
A ginger & mint mocktail to balance blood sugar
This alcohol-free refreshment from Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN, helps balance blood sugar, aid digestion, and keep you hydrated.
From D'Elia: "[This] is packed with herbs like mint and ginger that not only taste delicious but also have soothing benefits for both your brain and gut. Ginger is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.
Plus, it helps support healthy digestion and regularity. An added bonus? If you have an upset stomach, ginger can actually provide some relief.”
Ingredients:
- Handful of mint leaves
- 3 slices of ginger
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon natural sweetener (like monk fruit, which is used in this recipe)
- ½ cup water
- Ice
- ½ cup unflavored seltzer water
Method:
- Add mint and ginger to your glass with measurements to your personal preference.
- Gently muddle your herbs to release the natural juices.
- Add your lemon juice and a teaspoon of monk fruit to sweeten.
- Pour about half a cup of water into your mixture and a handful of ice cubes.
- Put the lid on your Mason jar, and shake to combine the flavors.
- Drop in a few more ice cubes, and top the rest of your glass with seltzer water of your choice.
Watermelon berry margarita for an antioxidant boost
This fruit-forward margarita will be a delight to whip up for a batch frozen cocktail.
From creator Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC: "Watermelon is such a refreshing treat, and the frozen berries add a nice flavor, texture, and gorgeous color (plus more antioxidants and fiber—who doesn't want that?). But what really makes this summer marg sing is mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+. The skin-supporting supplement can enhance your long-weekend glow.*"
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup tequila
- ¼ cup triple sec or Cointreau
- 4 cups watermelon cubes
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries
- 2 to 4 tablespoons lime juice
- 4 scoops mbg's beauty & gut collagen+
- 2 cups ice
- 4 slices lime wedges, for garnish
Method
- Layer ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
- Divide among 4 glasses, and garnish each with a lime wedge. Serve immediately.
The takeaway
As you're getting ready to enjoy the holiday, reach for one of these refreshing drink recipes. Not only are they delicious crowd-pleasers, but they're packed with extra benefits for your skin, gut, and more.*
