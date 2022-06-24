That’s why I created this mocktail, which is packed with herbs like mint and ginger that not only taste delicious, but also have soothing benefits for both your brain and gut. Ginger is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it helps support healthy digestion and regularity. An added bonus? If you have an upset stomach, ginger can actually provide some relief.

Mint is another key player here, with gut-soothing benefits as well as additional digestion support. This herb can also have cognitive perks as well, and taking a whiff of the fresh scent may even promote brain function and energy.

This mocktail also features lemon which is packed with vitamin C for those immune-supporting benefits that also add a zesty flavor.

To sweeten this drink, I recommend monk fruit, which is a non-nutritive sweetener that won't spike your blood sugar and impact your mood. With all these benefits-packed ingredients, there's no reason not to sip on this fun summer beverage!