 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
A Ginger & Mint Mocktail To Help Support Your Mood & Blood Sugar

A Ginger & Mint Mocktail To Help Support Your Mood & Blood Sugar

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
Integrative & Functional Dietitian By Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
Integrative & Functional Dietitian
Alex is an Integrative and Functional Registered Dietitian and the Owner of Olox Nutrition.
June 24, 2022 — 17:03 PM

The summertime is known for delicious seasonal beverages, from sangria to spritz. But what if you’re ditching the alcohol and still want to join in on the fun?

Several years ago I was diagnosed with bipolar II which led me to down a path of exploring whole body-mind well-being. Now, I'm very aware of how food and drink impact my overall health and mood—and I've had to get creative about what I eat and drink to stay balanced, while still enjoying myself.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

That’s why I created this mocktail, which is packed with herbs like mint and ginger that not only taste delicious, but also have soothing benefits for both your brain and gut. Ginger is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it helps support healthy digestion and regularity. An added bonus? If you have an upset stomach, ginger can actually provide some relief. 

Mint is another key player here, with gut-soothing benefits as well as additional digestion support. This herb can also have cognitive perks as well, and taking a whiff of the fresh scent may even promote brain function and energy

This mocktail also features lemon which is packed with vitamin C for those immune-supporting benefits that also add a zesty flavor. 

To sweeten this drink, I recommend monk fruit, which is a non-nutritive sweetener that won't spike your blood sugar and impact your mood. With all these benefits-packed ingredients, there's no reason not to sip on this fun summer beverage!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ginger Mint Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Handful of mint leaves
  • 3 slices of ginger
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Teakihut monkfruit
  • ½ cup water
  • Ice
  • ½ cup unflavored seltzer water

Method:

  1. Add mint and ginger to your glass with measurements to your personal preference.
  2. Gently muddle your herbs to release the natural juices.
  3. Add your lemon juice and a teaspoon of monkfruit to sweeten.
  4. Pour about a half a cup of water into your mixture and a handful of ice cubes.
  5. Put the lid on your mason jar and shake to combine the flavors.
  6. Drop in a few more ice cubes and top the rest of your glass with seltzer water of your choice.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN Integrative & Functional Dietitian
Alex is an Integrative and Functional Registered Dietitian and the Owner of Olox Nutrition, a virtual nutrition coaching company that specializes in mind-body health and using food as...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert

Hannah Frye
These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Merrell Readman
We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient
Integrative Health

Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You

Emily Kelleher
Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

Do You Need Even More Vitamin D As You Get Older? Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
Do You Need Even More Vitamin D As You Get Older? Here's How To Tell
Beauty

These Are The Best (& We Mean Best!) Acne Treatments For Every Kind Of Spot

Jamie Schneider
These Are The Best (& We Mean Best!) Acne Treatments For Every Kind Of Spot
Beauty

The Top Tips & Best Shampoos For Healthy Graying Locks, From Experts

Alexandra Engler
The Top Tips & Best Shampoos For Healthy Graying Locks, From Experts
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness

Jamie Schneider
Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness
Beauty

Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat

Jamie Schneider
Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat
Beauty

This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says

Hannah Frye
This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says
Integrative Health

I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*

Merrell Readman
I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*
Integrative Health

Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This Simple Habit Could Increase Longevity

Merrell Readman
Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This Simple Habit Could Increase Longevity
Beauty

If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ginger-mint-mocktail

Your article and new folder have been saved!