A Frozen Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is The Drink Of The Summer (Now With Collagen!) 

August 6, 2020 — 20:38 PM

Ah, the beloved Aperol spritz—it's the drink of the summer, if you will. So when registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins, offered up a twist on the classic cocktail, we figured we'd be remiss not to share.

In her healthy recipe, you'll still get those unique, sweet-bitter notes from oranges and rhubarb, with no added sugar. Plus, this version features collagen, which throws some beauty benefits to the mix: "Collagen powder can be beneficial for skin, hair, and nail health, and it can help support muscle mass as well as manage joint pain," Davis explains. In fact, clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smoothing fine lines.* Quite the upgrade to your summer sip.

And because it's frozen, this icy spritz is ultra-refreshing on a scorching summer day. Of course, if you'd rather a cocktail on the rocks, this recipe is incredibly easy to remodel: Simply skip the blender and stir all the ingredients in a pitcher for a classic cocktail.

Frozen Collagen Aperol Spritz, by Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Aperol
  • 1 can of lemon-flavored seltzer (or regular seltzer if that's all you can find)
  • 12 oz of dry Prosecco 
  • 1-2 scoops of mbg's grass-fed collagen+
  • Sliced lemon for garnish
  • Ice cubes
Method:

  1. Place the Aperol, collagen and ice in a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Add the Prosecco and seltzer and stir. Garnish with lemon.
  3. Pour into glasses and enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
