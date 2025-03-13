Advertisement
This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
For now, let's highlight three reasons to love this holy grail ingredient—see why we're celebrating the anti-aging superstar, below, as well as our favorite selects:
It stimulates collagen production
Collagen literally holds your skin together—it's what gives your skin that youthful, plump bounce, and it diminishes over time for a variety of factors. As such, experts recommend supporting collagen production while you age, through topicals and supplements.
But here's the ticket: Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process. According to Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin."
That's because vitamin C can actually promote fibroblast production1 and regulate collagen synthesis2 (aka, the pathway in which collagen is made). "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist, told us about vitamin c in collagen supplements.
Additionally, the vitamin stabilizes the collagen you already have: Due to its antioxidant properties (which we'll dive into in a mere moment), it helps neutralize free radical damage—which is a major culprit behind collagen degradation and DNA damage.
It brightens skin
When someone mentions vitamin C, the phrase "glowing skin" tends to follow—for good reason: While antioxidants at large can manage UV damage (the primary cause of discoloration), vitamin C is the antioxidant for skin brightening—its glow-inducing abilities are well documented, as research shows using vitamin C topically can help diminish hyperpigmentation3, even skin tone4, and help reduce skin inflammation3.
Not to mention, it works across skin types and tones. "Vitamin C is one of the few active ingredients that can benefit all skin types," says Elizabeth Tanzi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in the Washington, D.C., metro area and associate professor of dermatology at George Washington University Medical Center.
It provides environmental protection
Let's circle back to the vitamin's free-radical-fighting abilities: As you likely know, free radicals (triggered by UV damage and other environmental aggressors) can lead to oxidative stress and visible signs of aging: like crepey skin, fine lines, and other textural and pigmentation changes. Antioxidants—oh, hello vitamin C—can protect the skin against photoaging by both absorbing UV rays and preventing UV-induced free radical damage5.
It's no wonder vitamin C is formulated into many sunscreens. "There is some evidence to suggest [antioxidants] can work with sunscreen to impart environmental protection," says Tanzi about the vitamin. In fact, research shows that topical vitamin C reduced the risk of sunburn by 52% and UV cell damage by 40 to 60%3. Of course, the antioxidant shouldn't replace your proper SPF, but a product laced with vitamin C may provide an extra layer of protection.
The takeaway
We don't technically need a reason to celebrate the famed antioxidant, but it's never a bad idea to freshen up on its beauty benefits. Three cheers for vitamin C!