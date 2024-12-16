If you can't seem to relax, feel uncomfortable unless you're running at a mile a minute, or find yourself seeking out stressful situations, you may have an addiction to drama. That's not to say stress and trauma shouldn't ever affect you—it's important to give yourself grace when you are feeling anxious, fearful, or any other negative emotions. It's when you use that stress as a survival mechanism that it may become a problem; but according to Lyons, you can overcome it with time and intention.