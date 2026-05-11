3 Nutrients That Help Reduce Joint Pain & Stiffness Naturally
Joint stiffness and discomfort become more common with age. Maybe sleeping the wrong way (just slightly) tightens your neck the wrong way, running feels harder on your knees, or the effects of sitting all day start to really take a toll on your back muscles.
Over time, the body naturally produces less collagen, cartilage experiences more wear and tear, and low-grade inflammation becomes more prevalent. Recovery also slows down as we age, which can make joints feel less resilient after exercise, long periods of sitting, or even everyday movement.
While some changes are inevitable, nutrition can play an important role in supporting joint health over time. Research shows that certain nutrients help enhance the structural integrity of joints while also calming the inflammation that often contributes to stiffness and reduced mobility. These three nutrients are worth paying attention to.
Curcumin
Curcumin is the primary active compound found in turmeric, and a well-studied natural compound for calming inflammation.
Research shows curcumin can help reduce inflammatory markers1 in the body, which may translate to improvements in joint comfort, mobility, and physical function, especially in people experiencing age-related stiffness or exercise-induced soreness. Some studies have even found curcumin supplementation to help knee osteoarthritis pain and flexibility, similarly to certain conventional approaches, but without the same gastrointestinal side effects.
One thing to know is that Curcumin on its own is not very bioavailable, meaning the body has a hard time absorbing it. Pairing turmeric with black pepper (which contains piperine) or choosing a thoughtfully formulated supplement can help improve absorption.
How to get more: To get more curcumin, try adding turmeric to soups, curries, scrambled eggs, smoothies, or golden milk lattes. Supplementation may also be helpful if you're looking for a more therapeutic dose. These are the 14 best turmeric supplements on the market.
RELATED READ: The 9 Most Surprising Benefits Of Turmeric
Omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids (particularly EPA and DHA) are powerful anti-inflammatory fats that play a major role in joint health.
These fats help regulate inflammatory pathways throughout the body and may help reduce joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. They're also important for maintaining the integrity of cell membranes, including those found in connective tissues.
Research consistently shows that people with higher omega-3 intake tend to experience better joint comfort and mobility, particularly as they age or if they engage in frequent high-impact exercise. Omega-3s may also speed recovery after workouts by helping temper excessive inflammation.
How to get more: Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, and trout are among the richest sources of EPA and DHA. Aim for at least two servings of fatty fish per week, though many experts note that supplementation can help fill gaps, especially since most people don't consistently eat enough seafood to meet optimal intake levels. These are the omega-3 supplements our experts recommend.
Collagen
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and a key structural component of cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues. As cartilage is the tissue that cushions joints and helps bones glide smoothly against one another, you can see why collagen matters for joint health.
But collagen production naturally declines with age. Over time, this can contribute to reduced connective tissue resilience, increased stiffness, and more wear and tear on joints.
That's where collagen peptides may help. Research suggests that supplemental collagen peptides support connective tissue integrity, joint comfort, and mobility2 when paired with regular movement and adequate protein intake. Some studies also show collagen may help improves exercise recovery and reduce activity-related joint discomfort.
How to get more: Collagen powders are one of the easiest ways to incorporate collagen into your routine since they dissolve easily into coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, soups, or baked goods. Some experts recommend pairing collagen with vitamin C, which is required for collagen synthesis in the body. Our favorite collagen powder pairs 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, l-glutamine, and vitamin E for comprehensive support.
The takeaway
All of us could benefit from focusing on our joint health by supporting the body's inflammatory response, connective tissues, and recovery processes every day. Nutrients like curcumin, omega-3s, and collagen each work in different but complementary ways to support mobility, flexibility, and overall joint comfort over time.