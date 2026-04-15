3 Nourishing Recipes That Put Your Spring Produce To Good Use
Spring is in full swing. If you’re someone who heads to their local farmers’ market weekly, you may notice that some of the produce is looking especially fresh. There’s something about the sweetness of carrots, the crisp (or crisply roasted) bite of asparagus, or the pop of fresh peas that instantly brightens a meal.
Personally, these are the three veggies that I buy on repeat each spring. I’m always looking for creative ways to add them to my meals, and these three dishes deliver on taste, ease, and nutrition.
One-bowl carrot cake bars
If spring had a signature dessert, carrot cake would be a top contender. This one-bowl carrot cake keeps things refreshingly simple with minimal cleanup. It delivers that classic warm spice flavor while letting fresh carrots shine.
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a plant compound your body converts into vitamin A, which supports vision, immune health, and skin integrity. They also provide fiber, which helps support digestion and steady blood sugar levels. Young spring carrots, in particular, tend to be naturally sweeter and more tender, making them ideal for baking.
These carrot cake bars are naturally sweetened (and can be gluten-free with the right oat flour)—making for a perfect afternoon snack or dessert.
Grilled asparagus with ramps & spring onions
Recipe creator Ned Baldwin calls this dish "a party for spring vegetables—no other season need apply." And we couldn’t agree more. The flavors are bold yet clean and pair perfectly alongside your protein of choice.
Asparagus contains prebiotic fiber, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports digestive health. It’s also a source of antioxidant compounds like glutathione, which helps combat oxidative stress in the body. (You can also get glutathione through supplements.)
Ramps and spring onions add even more seasonal character. These allium vegetables deliver a savory, garlicky flavor while contributing compounds that support immune health and well-being.
A cauliflower salad with sweet peas
This salad pairs the golden, caramelized edges of roasted cauliflower (an often underutilized cruciferous vegetable) with the bright burst of sweet peas (you can use frozen peas when making the dish out of season).
A handful of delicate microgreens adds a subtle sweetness and fresh finish, while the real standout is the creamy mint-pea yogurt dressing. Made with peas, fresh mint leaves, and Greek yogurt, it brings a cool, herby flavor that feels especially refreshing this time of year.
The takeaway
Spring produce offers a natural opportunity to refresh your routine with ingredients that are both flavorful and nutrient-dense. Whether you’re baking, grilling, or tossing together a salad, leaning into seasonal vegetables is one of the simplest ways to make meals feel brighter and more nourishing.