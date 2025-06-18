Close Banner
This One-Bowl Carrot Cake Makes Baking Feel Easy & Mess-Free
Image by Hugh Forte
June 18, 2025
People have opinions about carrot cake. I am calling this "ours" because I think you can make it "yours" based on your own carrot cake preferences. This one leans "snacking cake": great for any time of day and less like a traditional layer cake for a special occasion.
I like lots of goodies in mine, hold the raisins, not too sweet, and there must be frosting, but not a super-heavy one. Some of you are very pro-raisins or anti-nuts, and I assure you, this cake can handle some futzing. It's forgiving—my favorite kind of baked good.
Ingredients
For the cake
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup / 120 ml coconut oil, warmed, or avocado oil + more for greasing the pan
- ¼ cup / 60 ml maple syrup
- ⅔ cup / 135 g sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- A few grates of fresh nutmeg
- 8 ounces / 225 g crushed pineapple
- 1½ packed cups / 165 g finely grated carrots
- ⅓ cup / 40 g walnuts, well chopped
- ½ packed cup / 30 g shredded coconut
- 1 cup / 112 g oat flour
- 1 cup / 135 g superfine brown rice flour
- ¼ cup / 35 g tapioca flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
For the frosting
- 8 ounces / 225 g cream cheese, room temperature
- 6 tablespoons / 85 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 2 teaspoons orange juice
- ½ cup / 120 ml maple syrup
- ½ cup / 50 g powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- Toasted walnuts or shredded coconut, optional
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 360°F / 185°C and line a 9-inch- / 23-cm-square pan with parchment paper and grease that.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, maple syrup, sugar, vanilla, orange zest, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Add the pineapple, carrots, walnuts, and coconut and stir. Add the oat flour, rice flour, tapioca flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and stir everything to combine. Pour it into the prepared pan and bake it on the middle rack for 26 to 28 minutes until a toothpick test in the middle comes out clean. It will set more as it cools.
- While the cake bakes, make your frosting. In a stand mixer, mix your cream cheese and butter until combined and smooth, about 2 minutes. While the machine is running, add the orange zest and juice, maple syrup, powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt and mix until well combined. It will be thinner than a traditional frosting.
- When the cake is completely cool, spread the frosting on top. Garnish with toasted walnuts or coconut if you're feeling fancy. Store at room temperature for a day or covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Excerpted with permission from Around Our Table by Sara Forte, Hardie Grant Publishing, April 2024. Photos by Hugh Forte.
