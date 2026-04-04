What about supplements? For those looking at a screen for hours a day, taking a supplement that contains lutein and zeaxanthin is a smart (and effective) way to get a therapeutic dose of these antioxidants to support eye health. In fact, studies show that increase macular pigment optical density1 (MPOD)—i.e., a measure of lutein and zeaxanthin levels in the eye.* mindbodygreen's eye health+ provides a clinically-backed dose of these compounds in addition to asstaxanthin (to combat eye fatigue, maqui berry (to help dry eyes), and AREDS 2 vitamins and minerals (for further antioxidant support).*