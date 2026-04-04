3 Nutrients That Protect Your Eyes And Brain From Screen Time
We're spending more time in front of screens than ever (and while that's unfortunately unavoidable for most of us) the downstream effects it has on your eyes and brain can't be ignored.
Prolonged screen exposure has been linked to digital eye strain, disrupted sleep, and even cognitive fatigue due to the blue light exposure and reduced blinking. Both can leave your eyes dry, tired, and your brain feeling foggy by the end of the day.
Of course, giving your eyes a break from screens outside of the workday is important. But what you eat can also help protect your eyes and brain. How?
Here are three nutrients to prioritize if you're looking to support your eyes and brain through all those hours of screen time.
Lutein & zeaxanthin
Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoid pigments (aka a type of beneficial plant compounds found in red, orange, yellow, and even green produce). They have antioxidant properties in the body and are sometimes referred to as your internal sunglasses.
Why? Lutein and zeaxanthin are found in high concentrations in the human retina. And by consuming lutein and zeaxanthin-rich foods, you're directly supporting the retina. These antioxidants help filter blue light and protect the retina from oxidative stress—two things that matter a lot when you're staring at screens for hours on end. * Research shows that higher intakes of lutein and zeaxanthin are associated with better visual performance and reduced eye strain.*
But their benefits don't stop at your eyes. These nutrients are also found in the brain, where they support cognitive function and processing speed.*
Where to find them:
- Kale
- Spinach
- Corn
- Eggs (especially the yolks)
What about supplements? For those looking at a screen for hours a day, taking a supplement that contains lutein and zeaxanthin is a smart (and effective) way to get a therapeutic dose of these antioxidants to support eye health. In fact, studies show that increase macular pigment optical density1 (MPOD)—i.e., a measure of lutein and zeaxanthin levels in the eye.* mindbodygreen's eye health+ provides a clinically-backed dose of these compounds in addition to asstaxanthin (to combat eye fatigue, maqui berry (to help dry eyes), and AREDS 2 vitamins and minerals (for further antioxidant support).*
Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA & EPA)
If you've ever experienced dry, irritated eyes after a long day of screen use, omega-3s deserve a spot on your plate. DHA is a structural component of both the retina and the brain, while EPA helps combat oxidative stress throughout the body.*
Together, these fatty acids support tear production, which helps combat dry eyes that come with reduced blinking during screen time. They also play a crucial role in overall brain health. Low omega-3 intake has been linked to increased risk of dry eye and poorer cognitive performance.
Where to find them:
- Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel
- Walnuts
- Flaxseeds
- High-quality supplements (like these expert-backed picks)
Vitamin A & beta-carotene
Vitamin A and beta-carotene2 are closely related nutrients that play important roles in maintaining eye health.*
Vitamin A is essential for supporting the health of the retina and normal vision in low-light conditions, which is why it’s long been associated with eye health.* It also helps maintain the integrity of the eye’s surface (the cornea), which can become strained with prolonged screen use.*
Beta-carotene, found in orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, acts as a precursor to vitamin A—meaning the body converts it into active vitamin A as needed.* In addition to supporting vitamin A status, beta-carotene also functions as an antioxidant3, helping to protect cells from oxidative stress.*
Where to find them:
- Carrots
- Sweet potatoes
- Pumpkin
- Dairy
- Eggs
How to put it all together
You don't need to overhaul your diet to get these nutrients. Here's an example of what a day of eating for brain and eye health looks like:
- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with spinach gives you lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin A in one meal
- Lunch: Add a handful of walnuts to your salad for an omega-3 boost
- Dinner: Opt for salmon or sardines a couple times a week
- Snacks: Keep baby carrots or roasted pumpkin seeds on hand
The takeaway
Screen time isn't going anywhere, so protecting your eyes and brain are more important than ever. By prioritizing lutein and zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin A through foods (and supplements), you're giving your body the nutritional support it needs to handle the demands of our digital world.