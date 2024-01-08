Hyaluronic acid filler isn’t anything new—in fact, it was invented over 30 years ago. However, modern beauty standards and plastic surgery trends have made it more prevalent than ever. To be clear, we're not "for" or "against" getting filler; we think everyone should do whatever makes them feel their best. But with all of the buzz, it’s essential to have a proper education about what these fillers do and who should think twice about them.