Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Myths About Filler We Should Talk About More, From A Derm

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 31, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
woman with bright, plump skin
Image by Nastia Vesna / Stocksy
January 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hyaluronic acid filler isn’t anything new—in fact, it was invented over 30 years ago. However, modern beauty standards and plastic surgery trends have made it more prevalent than ever. To be clear, we're not "for" or "against" getting filler; we think everyone should do whatever makes them feel their best. But with all of the buzz, it’s essential to have a proper education about what these fillers do and who should think twice about them. 

To come, three common myths busted by London-based dermatologist Aamna Adel, M.D.

1.

Myth: Filler only lasts a few years max

The general life of hyaluronic acid filler is six months to a couple of years. For this reason, many people feel comfortable jumping into the procedure. If you don't love it, it’ll be gone in no time, right? Well, not exactly.

Adel explains in a recent TikTok video that some hyaluronic acid filler can last up to 12 years after it's been injected, as seen on MRI footage1.

Should your filler last longer than you desire, you still have the option to dissolve it—but that method is not as simple as it seems, either. 

2.

Myth: You can easily dissolve your filler without downsides

Dermatologists and plastic surgeons use an enzyme called hyaluronidase2 to break down filler. The catch? “It has no way of being able to differentiate the filler from your body’s own hyaluronic acid, so it just dissolves it all,” Adel says. 

Unfortunately, “It can take months for your body’s hyaluronic acid levels to return to normal,” she adds, which can lead to bumps and dryness. 

Hyaluronic acid plays a huge role in your skin health—it helps keep your cheeks plump, texture smooth, and skin deeply hydrated. As you age, your skin naturally loses hyaluronic acid, which is part of the reason mature skin is often dry. 

You can ingest hyaluronic acid in the form of HA supplements to support its production during the decline, which is a good idea given you’re left with half your supply by age 503. Still, more significant loss from filler dissolver may be an uphill battle, even with supplements on hand.

RELATED READ: Hyaluronic Acid: 6 Skin & Health Benefits + How To Get More

3.

Myth: Everyone responds the same to filler 

With the prevalence of filler in models and celebrities that look 25 at 65, it’s easy to assume filler is a one-size-fits-all solution. However, Adel warns that some people can react with significant swelling. 

Because hyaluronic acid is a humectant, it draws water to the area where it’s injected. “That’s one of the reasons filler can end up looking quite puffy in some people, especially if too much filler has been injected or injected improperly,” Adel says. 

Take even more caution if you’re constantly reaching for de-puffing devices already. “ If you are somebody who already gets really puffy under-eyes when you wake up in the morning, then it may not be the best idea for you,” she notes. 

The choice is yours

As Adel says in her comment section, “Filler can still be an option for the right person! Some people have amazing results & not everyone experiences that level of swelling [especially] if the right amount/correct technique is used.” So, consider the myths busted here educational, not hard and fast reasons to avoid it at all costs. How you treat your skin is always up to you.

3 quick tips for supporting full, juicy skin sans filler

Below, a few ways to support tight, plump skin without filler, if you prefer to skip it.

  • Keep your skin deeply moisturized: Both inside and out, prioritize hydration. Layer on the serums, creams, and oils to protect your complexion from losing water and prematurely sagging or wrinkling. 
  • Prioritize protein: A diet rich in protein can help support tighter, firmer skin from within. Here are16 tips to get more of this macronutrient in your diet.
  • Try a retinol serum, or upgrade your current regimen: Retinol thickens the lower layers of the skin while thinning out the top layer (the stratum corneum), which creates a dewy glow. Try an over-the-counter retinol serum if you’re new to the product category or talk to your dermatologist about prescription-grade options.

The mbg POV

At mindbodygreen, we believe you should do whatever makes you feel best—this goes for both health and beauty routines. For the same reason, we prioritize education from certified experts so you can make informed decisions about your skin health.

The takeaway

Education on injectable fillers in social discourse is lacking, but it is essential to making informed decisions. As one dermatologist warns, there’s no guarantee filler with go away in just a few months, as some can last up to 12 years. Should you decide to dissolve your filler, the natural hyaluronic acid in your skin may suffer consequently before rebuilding months later. Lastly, you’ll want to reconsider under-eye filler if you tend to wake up puffy in the morning as is.

Still, the choice is yours. Just so you know, there are plenty of steps for youthful-looking skin you can take without it. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This
Beauty

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This

Hannah Frye

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term
Beauty

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin
Beauty

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Tried Radio-Frequency For Dark Circles — Here's What Happened
Beauty

I Tried Radio-Frequency For Dark Circles — Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

This 3-Second Hack Can Make You Smarter & Happier (Neuroscientists Agree)
Beauty

This 3-Second Hack Can Make You Smarter & Happier (Neuroscientists Agree)

Jamie Schneider

I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

A Gold-Star Treatment For Dark Spots, Melasma & Rosacea
Beauty

A Gold-Star Treatment For Dark Spots, Melasma & Rosacea

Hannah Frye

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking
Beauty

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking

Hannah Frye

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This
Beauty

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This

Hannah Frye

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term
Beauty

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin
Beauty

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Tried Radio-Frequency For Dark Circles — Here's What Happened
Beauty

I Tried Radio-Frequency For Dark Circles — Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

This 3-Second Hack Can Make You Smarter & Happier (Neuroscientists Agree)
Beauty

This 3-Second Hack Can Make You Smarter & Happier (Neuroscientists Agree)

Jamie Schneider

I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

A Gold-Star Treatment For Dark Spots, Melasma & Rosacea
Beauty

A Gold-Star Treatment For Dark Spots, Melasma & Rosacea

Hannah Frye

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking
Beauty

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.