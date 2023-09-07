Your makeup and grooming habits will undoubtedly change throughout your lifetime—folks who plucked their brows pencil-thin back in the ‘90s, I likely don’t need to tell you this twice. Your skin evolves and ages as you do, and it’s important to tweak your routine to embrace (not stifle) these shifts.

For example, you might have used a full-coverage foundation to disguise blemishes in your 30s and 40s, but once you reach your 50s, celebrity makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo declares less is more. “One common mistake I see with women 50+ is that they think they should use more makeup to cover flaws,” she tells mindbodygreen. Wrinkles are natural—they’re sexy! And “piling on makeup to try to hide them will make them look even more pronounced,” she notes.

Rather, you really only need a few strategic tricks to fashion a natural-looking face beat. Ahead, Restrepo bestows her expert wisdom for women over 50.