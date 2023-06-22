Can You Reverse Crepey Skin? Look For These Ingredients 

As you get older, your skin starts to thin. This is a natural part of the aging process and happens to everyone at some point! However, crepey skin (aka, when your skin starts to resemble a sheet of crepe paper) can crop up earlier than you’d like, due to factors like sun exposure, smoking, and overall dryness.

We won’t lie: Crepey skin is difficult to completely reverse without in-office methods (lasers and the like). However, it is possible to ease the wrinkling and sagging once it develops. Here, we compiled the latest research on topical treatments for crepey skin—look for these three players in your creams, oils, and lotions.