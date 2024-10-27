We'll start with the most obvious: "When it comes to hair oils, one common mistake is over-application," says Godbee. This might not be as much of an issue if you're applying as a pre-shampoo treatment or slicked-back style, but if you're planning on styling your hair post-application, you might not want to go overboard. "Using too much can weigh hair down or leave it greasy," Godbee adds, especially if you have finer locks.