3 Hair Oiling Mistakes You Shouldn't Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth
If you want to facilitate faster hair growth, you should have a hair oil (or many) in your repertoire. These vials of liquid gold boast ingredients that either stimulate the follicles and promote circulation on the scalp, clear inflammation-causing buildup, or moisturize your lengths and protect them from physical stress—all of which are necessary for encouraging inches.
As for the best oils to glob on? Well, we have more than a few options to recommend. Still, no matter which formula you choose, you'll want to make sure you use the oil correctly. An improper application can make all the difference in your hair growth goals, but hairstylist Kindale Godbee, owner of The Heir Salon in Durham, North Carolina, is here to course correct. Below, she shares the most common hair oiling mistakes:
Using too much
We'll start with the most obvious: "When it comes to hair oils, one common mistake is over-application," says Godbee. This might not be as much of an issue if you're applying as a pre-shampoo treatment or slicked-back style, but if you're planning on styling your hair post-application, you might not want to go overboard. "Using too much can weigh hair down or leave it greasy," Godbee adds, especially if you have finer locks.
Trust that a little goes a long way with a spectacular formula. "Start with a few drops and build as needed," Godbee advises. She suggests a lightweight yet deeply penetrating oil, like Virtue's Healing Oil, which contains a proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein to smooth and fill in the cracks of broken hair bonds.
I should also note that some oils are often meant to strengthen the strands themselves (like the aforementioned Virtue number), whereas other oils are targeted specifically for scalp health and are best used as an overnight or pre-shampoo treatment. It's important to know the difference here, as you can be a bit more generous with an overnight application.
Godbee specifically recommends argan and rosemary oil for scalp treatments: "When using them, focus on massaging the oil into the scalp to enhance circulation and nutrient absorption," she notes.
Mixing different densities
As you can probably tell, different oils have unique densities—some are lightweight and airy, while others are quite rich and silky. You can totally cocktail different oils together to take advantage of their extra nutrients, but according to Godbee, it's essential to understand their properties.
"Some oils, like coconut or olive, can be heavy, while others, like argan or jojoba, are lighter," she notes. "It's wise to avoid mixing oils with vastly different densities to maintain the desired texture and absorption." However, you could pair lightweight oils (such as argan or grapeseed) to amplify their benefits without weighing down the hair, she says.
It might take a few trial-and-error moments to figure out your cocktailing groove, so don't fret if you wind up with limp locks every now and then—happens to the best of us!
Ignoring timing & color
"Lastly, timing matters," says Godbee. "Applying oil to damp hair can help lock in moisture, while using it sparingly on dry hair can add shine without making it look greasy." You can also massage an oil into your scalp as a pre-shampoo treatment—your application methods will depend on your timing. And of course, consistency is key: You can't expect to see any hair growth benefits without time and effort.
Some oils also have faint golden or yellow tones—namely argan and olive—that can actually alter your hair color if you're not careful (most notably for blondes or silver-haired strands). Keep that in mind when choosing an oil to rake through your lengths—if you have color-treated or mature hair, clear oils are your best bet.
The takeaway
Hair oiling can make a profound impact on hair growth, but your application methods do matter. Simply glob on the oil with abandon, and you might not reap as many benefits. If you stick to a targeted, intentional routine with Godbee's tips, prepare for those perks to soar.
