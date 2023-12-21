Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Hair Oiling Mistakes You Shouldn’t Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth 

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 21, 2023
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy
December 21, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like A Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

If you want to facilitate faster hair growth, you should have a hair oil (or many) in your repertoire. These vials of liquid gold boast ingredients that either stimulate the follicles and promote circulation on the scalp, clear inflammation-causing buildup, or moisturize your lengths and protect them from physical stress—all of which are necessary for encouraging inches.  

As for the best oils to glob on? Well, we have more than a few options to recommend. Still, no matter which formula you choose, you’ll want to make sure you use the oil correctly. An improper application can make all the difference in your hair growth goals, but hairstylist Kindale Godbee, owner of The Heir Salon in Durham, North Carolina, is here to course correct. Below, she shares the most common hair oiling mistakes. 

1.

Using too much 

We’ll start with the most obvious: “When it comes to hair oils, one common mistake is over-application,” says Godbee. This might not be as much of an issue if you’re applying as a pre-shampoo treatment or slicked-back style, but if you’re planning on styling your hair post-application, you might not want to go overboard. “Using too much can weigh hair down or leave it greasy,” Godbee adds, especially if you have finer locks. 

Trust that a little goes a long way with a spectacular formula. “Start with a few drops and build as needed,” Godbee advises. She suggests a lightweight yet deeply penetrating oil, like Virtue’s Healing Oil, which contains a proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein to smooth and fill in the cracks of broken hair bonds. 

I should also note that some oils are often meant to strengthen the strands themselves (like the aforementioned Virtue number), whereas other oils are targeted specifically for scalp health and are best used as an overnight or pre-shampoo treatment. It’s important to know the difference here, as you can be a bit more generous with an overnight application. 

Godbee specifically recommends argan and rosemary oil for scalp treatments: “When using them, focus on massaging the oil into the scalp to enhance circulation and nutrient absorption,” she notes. 

2.

Mixing different densities

As you can probably tell, different oils have unique densities—some are lightweight and airy, while others are quite rich and silky. You can totally cocktail different oils together to take advantage of their extra nutrients, but according to Godbee, it’s essential to understand their properties.

“Some oils, like coconut or olive, can be heavy, while others, like argan or jojoba, are lighter,” she notes. “It's wise to avoid mixing oils with vastly different densities to maintain the desired texture and absorption.” However, you could pair lightweight oils (such as argan or grapeseed) to amplify their benefits without weighing down the hair, she says. 

It might take a few trial and error moments to figure out your cocktailing groove, so don’t fret if you wind up with limp locks every now and then—happens to the best of us!

3.

Ignoring timing & color 

“Lastly, timing matters,” says Godbee. “Applying oil to damp hair can help lock in moisture, while using it sparingly on dry hair can add shine without making it look greasy.” You can also massage an oil into your scalp as a pre-shampoo treatment—your application methods will depend on your timing. And of course, consistency is key: You can’t expect to see any hair growth benefits without time and effort. 

Some oils also have faint golden or yellow tones—namely argan and olive—that can actually alter your hair color if you’re not careful (most notably for blondes or silver-haired strands). Keep that in mind when choosing an oil to rake through your lengths—if you have color-treated or mature hair, clear oils are your best bet. 

The takeaway 

Hair oiling can make a profound impact on hair growth, but your application methods do matter. Simply glob on the oil with abandon, and you might not reap as many benefits. If you stick to a targeted, intentional routine with Godbee’s tips, prepare for those perks to soar. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy
Home

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

Emma Loewe

I’ve Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note
Beauty

I’ve Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note

Hannah Frye

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity
Travel

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity

Hannah Frye

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds
Beauty

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds

Alexandra Engler

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know
Beauty

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know

Alexandra Engler

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)
Beauty

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)

Jamie Schneider

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them
Home

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them

Michael Rubino

Simple Hacks The Pros Swear By To Keep Their Skin Supple & Soft
Beauty

Simple Hacks The Pros Swear By To Keep Their Skin Supple & Soft

Alexandra Engler

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy
Home

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

Emma Loewe

I’ve Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note
Beauty

I’ve Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note

Hannah Frye

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity
Travel

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity

Hannah Frye

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds
Beauty

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds

Alexandra Engler

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know
Beauty

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know

Alexandra Engler

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)
Beauty

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)

Jamie Schneider

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them
Home

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them

Michael Rubino

Simple Hacks The Pros Swear By To Keep Their Skin Supple & Soft
Beauty

Simple Hacks The Pros Swear By To Keep Their Skin Supple & Soft

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.