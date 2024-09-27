"The fat essentially will bind onto the caffeine because the caffeine's fat soluble, and it creates a time-release source of caffeine so that you don't get an immediate peak and then a crash in the afternoon. Instead, you're adding to that slow, sustained energy that ultimately I think everybody's looking for when they're going into their workday." Not to mention, coffee is a good source of antioxidant polyphenols. So feel free to drink up!