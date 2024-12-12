Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 12, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Ginger Tea with Honey
Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy
December 12, 2024

Supporting our immune system should always be a priority, but as it becomes something unavoidable we're looking for ways to work immune supporting factors into our daily lives.

This winter, Maya Feller, R.D. sat down with co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (be sure to listen to the full episode) to discuss her favorite foods and eating habits—and of course, the topic of our immune systems came up, given the start of the cold and flu season.

These three foods are easy to find and can be used in a variety of ways—all of which will give your immune system the support it needs.

1.

Clementines

According to Feller, when they're in season she has "like tons of clementines" on her table. Their benefits are the same as those of their more commonly cited relative the orange, but in a smaller (and, dare we say, tastier) package and come from vitamin C1, which has been linked to supporting the immune defense.

"It's this great antioxidant that helps to banish free radicals," said Feller, "When we're exposed to so many people and so many viruses, getting a little dose of vitamin C is incredibly helpful."

2.

Ginger

Did you grow up drinking ginger ale when you were sick? There's an actual reason for that, beyond just helping settle an upset stomach. "I love fresh, raw ginger," said Feller, "for some of the antimicrobial properties."

Among ginger's many benefits are its reported ability to help fight infection2 and ease joint and muscle pain—a common symptom of many illnesses.

3.

Garlic

Yes, that ingredient that seems to permeate global cuisine is also a popular one on the lists of immune supporting foods3. For Feller, it comes from her roots—and pairs with another of her favorite foods for immunity. "I don't know if it's because I'm from the Caribbean," she said, "that like my grandmother would make these teas with like garlic and ginger, and I just thought it was fantastic."

Wondering if there's more you can do to support your immune system? Learn what it really means to "boost" your immunity, consider trying some acupressure points to support the system, and try these three tips to stay healthy from an infectious disease specialist.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.