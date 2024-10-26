Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Neurophysiologist Shares 3 Sneaky Factors Messing With Your Sleep

Jamie Schneider
October 26, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Allergies Keeping You Up At Night? An Allergist Explains How To Sleep Easier
Image by SERGEY FILIMONOV / Stocksy
October 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you want to secure a younger brain, you have to focus on sleep—plain and simple. Take it from neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics: "Sleep is the most underrated high-performance tool that we have," she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. A good snooze is not only crucial for immediate performance, she notes (think memory and focus) but also for lifelong brain health. 

But, sigh, enhancing your sleep is way easier said than done. Even if you commit to all the sleep-promoting tricks and gadgets you can find, you may still wake up feeling exhausted, groggy, or both. It's a frustrating situation to find yourself in, but according to Nicola, a few sneaky culprits may be at play. 

Here, she shares three underrated factors that could be messing with your sleep—if you just can't seem to catch quality Zzzs, you'll want to take a peek: 

1.

Alcohol

Yes, alcohol totally messes with your sleep. You're probably thinking: But I feel so sleepy after a few drinks! Well, ethanol—the active ingredient in alcohol—is technically a sedative. But as Louisa notes: "Sedating is very different to sleeping." And as that alcohol gets metabolized through the night, it disrupts essential deep sleep stages like REM sleep1

"If you drink, you actually block deep sleep and REM sleep; it's very hard to get into those stages," she notes. That's why you may wake up super groggy after a night of drinking, despite getting the same amount of shut-eye—it's the quality of your sleep that gets compromised. 

2.

Melatonin supplements

Like alcohol, melatonin supplements are also known for relaxing the body and helping your eyes feel heavy before bed. But in case you weren't aware: Melatonin is a hormone you naturally have in your body. It gets released from the pineal gland when the sun goes down to prepare your brain and body for rest. 

"We already secrete it naturally," Nicola says. So when you take melatonin, "your brain is getting an influx of this naturally secreting hormone, but it's a synthetic version," she adds. "It's probably thinking, What is going on?'"

Look, melatonin can be helpful as a short-term solution to reset your circadian rhythm. But when taken on a nightly basis, there is limited evidence2 that it will improve sleep quality.

It may make it easier to fall asleep slightly quicker, but it won't necessarily make it easier to stay asleep or reach deep sleep stages. That's why experts—Nicola included—don't recommend taking it as a nightly sleep supplement.

"I'm really against it. The only time I'm not against it is to help get back on circadian rhythm due to jet lag," she notes. If you are in the market for a nightly solution, look for a nonhormonal formula with ingredients better suited for nightly use (here's a list of our favorites). 

3.

Dehydration

"One of the reasons why we feel so jet lagged is because we're dehydrated," Nicola declares. Plus, not enough hydration can mess with your quality of rest in general; a 2019 study even found that adults who had a short sleep duration (six hours or less) also had suboptimal hydration levels3

But that doesn't mean you should chug a few cups before bed. Drinking too many liquids at night can result in multiple trips to the bathroom—which means more sleep interruptions throughout the night. 

The solution? Focus on hitting your water quota during the day, so you're not backlogging your liquids at night. Make sure you get enough fluids so that you aren't parched at night (though if you are, feel free to drink some water; again, hydration is key!).

In case you need some more prescriptive advice, urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., recommends taking your last sip of the day three to four hours before bed.

The takeaway

If you just can't seem to optimize your sleep schedule, make sure you aren't dealing with one (or more) of the above factors. They might sound simple, but according to Nicola, they can easily build up into a problem over time.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

