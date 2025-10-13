You see, pollutants and daily grime build up on your skin as the day goes on, which can contribute to oxidative stress, dull, crepey skin, and fine lines if you don't cleanse before bed. "Pollution can subject the skin to free radicals, which can contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin and lead to aging of the skin, so it's important to cleanse the skin to avoid these effects," adds board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.