Rather, Vo recommends using a hydrating cream to strategically highlight your cheekbones: "The INKEY List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 has that really moist, healthy, dewy effect," she notes. "I'll put it all over my face, but I'll also use a makeup brush and paint it on like the high [points] of the cheekbone, so it just has that really wet-looking, reflective quality… Whether you have textured skin or more mature skin, the light bounces off of the face, and it just looks really healthy."