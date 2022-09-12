Usually, experts advise against boiling your vegetables, since you lose many of their valuable nutrients in the cooking water (that’s what makes vegetable broth so nutritious!). “However, sweet potatoes are a very rare exception,” says Sapola, especially when it comes to your blood sugar response.

“The preparation technique for a sweet potato can drastically affect the glycemic impact of the sweet potato,” Sapola adds. For example, she notes that roasting sweet potatoes takes them from around 60 to 90 on the glycemic index. “So boiling sweet potatoes whole for 20 minutes covered is actually the best way to keep the glycemic impact low.”

Of course, it’s important to look at the whole picture, rather than zeroing in on blood sugar. Sweet potatoes also boast beta carotene, fiber, magnesium, and a host of other nutrients, so if you prefer them roasted over boiled, that’s A-OK. You could even try adding some protein or fat to the dish to buffer the blood sugar response.