3 Easy Homemade Snack Bars That Are Actually Worth Making
I usually keep a variety of snacks or protein bars in my pantry. They help quell my hunger in a pinch and are incredibly easy to throw into a gym bag or a purse when I head out for the day.
But I recently realized how easy it is to make your own version at home. You can tailor a recipe to your taste preferences (do you like almonds more than walnuts?) and health goals (like adding whey for more protein or fiber for satiety).* And you can make sure every ingredient used is up to your quality standards.
If you’re curious about trying homemade snack bars, these three recipes are great places to start.
These vanilla granola bars are grain-free & packed with fiber
If you’re looking for a simple, nutrient-dense snack bar, these vanilla granola bars check all the boxes. They’re made with nuts, seeds, and coconut, which gives them a satisfying crunch and a naturally impressive fiber content.
The recipe also includes collagen powder, making the snack a bit more filling (and good for your skin!)..
Because they’re grain-free, they’re also a great option for anyone who prefers to avoid oats or traditional granola bar bases. The result is a snack that’s filling, balanced, and easy to prep ahead for the week.
Salted chocolate walnut bars are a brain-boosting midday treat
Sometimes you just want a snack that satisfies your sweet tooth, and these salted chocolate walnut bars do exactly that.
Walnuts are the star ingredient here. They’re rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, a type of fat that supports brain health. Pairing them with dark chocolate adds a boost of antioxidants.
They make for an ideal midday pick-me-up when your energy dips.
These coconut collagen snack bars are RD-approved
In this recipe, Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH pairs collagen protein with ingredients like shredded coconut, nuts, and natural sweeteners (like date syrup) to create a chewy, satisfying snack.
They’re also no-bake, meaning you can mix everything together, press it into a pan, and let it set before slicing into bars. That ease makes them a great option for meal prep if you like having ready-to-grab snacks throughout the week. Store them in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to two months.
The takeaway
Homemade snack bars are surprisingly quick and easy to make. Whether you’re craving something crunchy, chocolatey, or protein-packed, there’s a recipe that can fit your taste preferences and nutrition goals. Make a batch at the start of the week, and you’ll always have a satisfying snack ready to grab.