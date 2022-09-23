Massaging the scalp is not a new practice by any means, especially with a hands-on technique. This has been a significant and meaningful part of self-care routines in India for centuries, serving as a spiritual ritual as well (it's way more than just a hair growth hack).

The general scalp massage process isn't too complicated, however, and it's highly customizable. Simply take your fingers (not your nails) and apply medium-firm pressure to your scalp. Move your fingers in circular motions and continue to switch up the position until you give your entire scalp some TLC. Feel free to part your hair as needed to get deep down into the scalp.

Use a scalp serum or hair oil to keep the area moisturized while you massage. Afterward, leave in the product for a few hours to let your scalp soak up the nutrients, or you can rinse it out in the shower (your choice).