3 Common Myths About Wrinkle Treatment + Facts You Should Know
When we say wrinkle treatment, we mean how you care for your wrinkles—not how to get rid of them. Fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of the privileged aging process, so try to remember that next time you get down on yourself.
Still, when it comes to tending to wrinkled skin, there are a whole lot of false claims out there. Below, a few you should be aware of so you can treat your wrinkles with care:
You can't truly ease wrinkles without Botox
First up, the most common myth. While some folks say Botox is the only remedy to ease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, that's not true in the slightest.
Botox is an effective solution, sure, but not something everyone will opt for. If you go the Botox-free route, there are plenty of ways to support tighter, fuller skin, so don't think you're missing out—two of which to follow.
Collagen supplements don't work
This has to be one of the most common: Some people say that collagen supplements don't work because they can't be absorbed into the body. While this is a valid concern, it's not true of every form of collagen.
In fact, hydrolyzed collagen peptides, by definition, have been broken down into digestible, short-chain amino acids. Research has shown that hydrolyzed collagen peptides are absorbed more easily1 by your bloodstream and body than normal-sized collagen molecules, which is why they're more often used in clinical studies.
"Hydrolyzed collagen is predigested so it does not go through that first-pass digestion in the GI tract," said board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "The collagen fragments can be absorbed as is and circulate throughout the body to exert their effects."
Feel free to dive into the research-backed benefits of collagen supplements here if you want to learn more. Plus, nine A+ hydrolyzed options to shop now.
You have to use retinol to ease fine lines
Retinol is a classic healthy aging staple, and for good reason. This powerhouse speeds up cell turnover and even boosts collagen production. However, it's not the only option out there.
If you simply can't tolerate retinol in any form, consider trying bakuchiol. Often described as a "retinol alternative," this ingredient has the power to speed up cell turnover, even skin tone, reduce fine lines, stimulate collagen production, and may even treat breakouts—all without the negative side effects that come with retinol use.
The takeaway
When learning how to tend to your fine lines and wrinkles, be aware of the false claims out there. Remember that there are plenty of gentle options out there, hydrolyzed collagen supplements do work, and bakuchiol is a valid retinol alternative. Want to dive into a full healthy aging skin care routine? Learn the 101 here.