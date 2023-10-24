For oily skin types, a lightweight, humectant-rich moisturizer can be just the right fit—well, most of the time. Even oily skin types may need a heavier product to get by in the colder, drier months of the year.

Rather than opting for a gel-like product, consider a gel cream—these products tend to include richer hydrators, like fatty acids and botanical oils, rather than quick-absorbing, water-based ingredients. These moisturizing players are classified as emollients and occlusives, helping to deeply nourish your skin's moisture barrier and keep it hydrated.

You may even consider a category of moisturizers called barrier creams. "A barrier cream is a product used on the skin with the intention and function to create a physical barrier between the outermost layer of skin and the outside world," board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D., told mbg about these products.

They differ from regular moisturizers in that they're formulated to moisturize the skin and sit atop to protect it—here's a list of our 12 top choices if you're in the market for a barrier cream.