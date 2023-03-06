If you recently switched your hormonal birth control method, increased hair shedding is to be expected. This won’t happen for everyone, but changing levels of hormones can impact your hair follicles, and thus result in more shedding and overall hair changes.

On another note, hair loss often happens during menopause, which can start off as increased shedding. See, when someone enters menopause, their estrogen and progesterone levels start to vary and eventually decline.

"Studies have shown that decreases in these two hormones contribute to hair loss, because they play a role in hair growth and the duration of time that the hair stays in the growth or anagen phase," biomedical doctor, hair expert, and founder of hair care brand Alodia Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D., previously told mbg.

To sum it all up: Hormonal shifts can lead to an uptick in hair shedding, so don’t stress too much if you know your body is adjusting.