3 Brain-Boosting Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee
Raise your hand if you feel like you can’t think straight before your first cup of coffee. It can’t just be me, right? Oftentimes, the act of drinking coffee is enough to offer a psychological mental energy boost, and then the caffeine physiologically kicks things into gear in the next 30 to 60 minutes.
Caffeine helps you feel more alert by blocking a sleep-signaling neurotransmitter (adenosine). While everyone handles caffeine differently, drinking caffeinated coffee is a science-backed way to perk your brain up in the morning. Plus, drinking 3-5 cups (or 24 to 40 ounces) of coffee daily also supports heart health and longevity.
But you can get even more brain health benefits from your morning brew if you add the right ingredients to it.
Creatine
Creatine is a compound that directly impacts your body’s energy stores. About 95% of creatine is stored in muscles where it’s used during high-intensity exercise to help you work harder for longer, helping you build muscle and recover faster.*
But the brain also uses creatine. Once inside brain cells, creatine is converted into phosphocreatine, a compound that helps rapidly regenerate ATP, the brain’s primary fuel. When mental demands spike (whether from intense focus, problem-solving, or sleep loss), phosphocreatine makes sure your brain has the energy it needs to still think clearly.
One study even found that supplementing with a large dose of creatine in the morning after sleeping poorly improved cognitive performance.*
The thing is, creatine needs to be taken daily to reap the full benefits. Adding creatine to something you already do daily (like drink coffee) is a great way to support your energy that day while supporting creatine’s long-term benefits.
mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ is a great choice as it provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline (for even more memory and mental energy support).* And don’t worry: It won’t impact the flavor or texture of your coffee!
Cocoa
At-home mochas are a great way to support your brain. Unsweetened cocoa powder is bursting with beneficial compounds like flavonols, theobromine, and phenylethylamine.
Research shows that flavonols help improve blood flow to the brain1. Improving blood flow to the brain helps deliver oxygen and nutrients and remove waste, which supports memory and alertness. It’s likely one reason why additional research shows that regularly eating small amounts of dark chocolate improves performance on cognitive tests.
And, having chocolate in the morning can also boost your mood for the rest of the day.
Just add 1-2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder with ¼ cup milk of choice and mix with a handheld frother. Pour the mixture into your cup of coffee and enjoy!
Whey protein
If you’re someone who’s never hungry in the morning and leans on a cup of coffee to power you through, it’s not enough! And it’s no wonder your energy levels are low despite consuming caffeine. As a dietitian, I will always advocate for getting a balanced breakfast (with protein, fiber, and produce) daily.
But if you’re really not hungry when you wake or don’t have time to have that complete meal until 2+ hours after you get up (don’t skip it altogether!), consider adding a protein powder to your coffee.
High-quality protein powders (like this one), provide 25 grams of high-quality protein per serving with zero sugar and zero chalkiness. This protein makes coffee more satiating and metabolically supportive, helping steady energy levels until you’re able to eat your first meal.*
And it’s creamy and the organic vanilla extract and organic cinnamon create a latte-like experience.
I recommended this hack to my friend years ago, and she’s been hooked ever since. Here’s how she makes your daily protein coffee.
The takeaway
Coffee is both a beloved morning ritual and a brain-boosting hack. To get even more energy benefits from coffee, consider adding one of these three ingredients to your favorite brew.