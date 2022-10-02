Next time you write down a list of household chores, you should probably add cleaning your makeup brushes to the list. This practice is essential for eliminating bacteria and keeping your bristles in tip-top shape.

According to the survey, only 20% of makeup users reported cleaning their brushes every month. That number goes way down when it comes to a weekly cleanse, aka the recommended cadence. If you don’t use your brushes often, you might be able to get away with biweekly cleaning, but for the daily makeup wearers, a weekly cleanse is most definitely essential.

And if you think there’s no bacteria on your brush, this should be a wake-up call. When researchers tested bacteria levels on participants' brushes, they found that even toilet seats are cleaner than these tools—eight times cleaner to be specific.

Not sure how to clean your tools? Here’s a step-by-step guide from the pros to help you out.