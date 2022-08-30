If you look back on your go-to makeup routine over the years, chances are what you're doing now is a bit different from the habits you swore by back then. Perhaps you’ve tacked on a few new techniques (and ditched a couple others) along the way. How you do your makeup will naturally evolve as you change and grow as a person—that’s half the fun of it.

Whether you learn tips from your best friends, social media, or guides like this one, you’re sure to pick up a few new methods as the years go by. Here, 10 game-changer tips I know now that I wish I knew sooner, so you can be ahead of the curve. Take them or leave them, but I can vouch for every last one.