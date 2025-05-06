How to: Find a wide stance with toes turned out to the sides and hands behind your head. Bend both knees into a plié squat, tracking knees over your heels while you lower your hips straight down between your legs. As you hold this low position, activate your low abs and glutes, feeling your inner thighs energized in front of you. Lift your right heel off the ground, pressing into the ball of your foot. Lean your torso to the right side, imagining your right elbow is tapping the top of your right thigh as you lengthen along your left side. Engage your left oblique to return your shoulders directly over your hips. Repeat for 1 minute, then switch sides.